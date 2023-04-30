Rabbit Hole season 1 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: Stopping Crowley

Next week on Paramount+ you are going to have a chance to see Rabbit Hole season 1 episode 8 — the big finale! So what lies ahead here?

Well, we do think that the end of episode 7 really set the table for it in a pretty big way: John Weir understands even further how much he needs to stop Crowley. He may recognizes some of Ben’s responsibility in creating some of the problems, but the two need to be on the same page if they have any hope of stopping this problem. Doing that is not going to prove to be an altogether easy thing, not that this should be a surprise.

The stakes here are enormously high — just imagine a world where someone has utter technological control. One of the scariest things about Rabbit Hole as a series is that in theory, so much of what you’re seeing could actually happen. There is a realism to the stakes here and it shows how rapidly and dangerously much of the world is changing.

So will the Crowley storyline be resolved over the course of the finale? We do think that there’s a good chance of that but simultaneously, we also think that the streaming service is going to leave the door open for something more at the same time. After all, consider the fact that Rabbit Hole is a show that was never billed as a limited series. Even if the major arc of the first season is tied together today, we do think that they are still going to leave the door open for something more. After all, doesn’t it make the most sense to do something like that?

Given the star power alone of Kiefer Sutherland, we do imagine that Paramount+ is going to do what they can to keep the show going. It is really just going to come down to how well this performs at the end of the day, and there is a certain amount of mystery that still exists within that.

What do you most want to see moving into Rabbit Hole season 1 episode 8 on Paramount+?

