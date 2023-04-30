House of the Dragon season 2 may have shorter filming window

Of course, we’d love to see House of the Dragon season 2 arrive on HBO this year, but we know that will not be the case. However, do we have more evidence that a summer 2024 launch is both feasible and also likely? It certainly seems that way.

If there is one thing that we learned from the first go-around of the fantasy drama here, it’s that production can take a really long time. Can you be surprised when it comes to the level of ambition here? Well, we can at least tell you that this time around, the filming window is going to be significantly smaller — at least per a new report from Redanian Intelligence. They claim that everything could be wrapped up by September or October.

So why is the window so much shorter? For starters, it is probably easier to shoot the series now that a lot of things are already in place. Season 1 also had a number of cast changes and locations that needed to be established. It’s also, of course, worth mentioning that season 2 has two fewer episodes than the first season did, and that certainly helps matters.

As for a premiere date…

All indications are that summer 2024 will be when it happens, as that gives HBO and the producers plenty of time to digitally render all of the dragons that they need. Hey, let’s just remember for a moment that there are a LOT of them needed for a show like this!

If we had to estimate what the early 2024 schedule looks like for the premium-cable network, you’ve got this show alongside The White Lotus taking up some real estate. We thought for a while that Euphoria season 3 was going to occupy some space, but filming has yet to even kick off for that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

