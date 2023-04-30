Is Sanditon new tonight on PBS? Season 4 not happening?

Is Sanditon new tonight on PBS? We’ve had a chance to see an epic love story the past few weeks, but are we really at the end?

Well, this is where we do have to get into a position where we’d rather not be — one that requires us to share a little bit of bad news. Unfortunately, there is no installment of the British drama on the air tonight, as last week was both the season and series finale. There are no plans to continue the story of Sanditon moving forward.

With this being said, should we be grateful that we at least got as much of the show as we did? We suppose so, given that it was originally canceled after one season! Also, the producers clearly knew ahead of time that season 3 would be the end and they planned accordingly — how else do you explain the wedding between Charlotte and Colbourne?

Now, we should note that in general, the goal with most British dramas is that they leave you wanting more. There are reasons why so many of these shows end after three or four seasons! So rather than be said that there are no more episodes of this show, let’s just be excited instead that there’s some other great stuff coming further on down the road. For example, tonight PBS is going to bring you Tom Jones. One of the great things about this network and their Masterpiece imprint is that there is almost constantly a lot of programming that they are putting on the air. You often don’t have to wait long for something more.

We’ll miss Sanditon, but we think that some of its messages and themes will be present elsewhere. There are plenty of chances to celebrate great love stories and period dramas in the weeks and months ahead.

What did you think about the series finale of Sanditon last week?

Are you sad that there is not any more coming on the air? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

