Sanditon season 3 episode 6: How did series finale end?

We knew entering tonight that Sanditon season 3 episode 6 was going to be the series finale. By virtue of that, we were ready for tears. Maybe there would be some tears of job along with the tears of sadness, but tears nonetheless.

The road to get to this point has absolutely been perilous. We are talking here about a show that, once upon a time, was canceled. It took a lot of work to bring it back, and seeing how hard fans fought for that was nothing short of inspirational. We thought from the start that there’d be some sort of fitting end here, or at the very least for Charlotte Heywood. Her relationship with Colbourne has been well-documented, and coming into the finale we know that there was a lot she wished to speak with him about.

(Of course, we also know how difficult series finales can be — it is nearly impossible to please everyone and for some, trying to do that is widely considered a fool’s errand.)

So what really happened in the finale? Well, let’s just say that we did get some great news when it comes to Charlotte and Colbourne — not only did they end up together, but we had a wedding! This was a celebratory way to end the show, and it reminded us that in the end, the producers wanted us to be happy.

Did everything move really fast in the finale?

You can argue that perhaps, it did move too fast at times — yet, there was a lot that the story wanted to get to in a short period of time. We’re going to miss the escapism, the shores, and of course the characters. Hopefully, this is the programming that Masterpiece will continue to make for many years to come.

Related – Why are we not getting a season 4 at any point down the road?

What did you expect as we entered the Sanditon series finale tonight on PBS?

How much are you going to miss this show when it is over? Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for more.

(Photo: PBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







