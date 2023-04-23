Sanditon season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at PBS?

Following tonight’s big season 3 finale, is there any hope at all for a Sanditon season 4 renewal? We understand if there are a lot of people who want it!

Let’s face it — there are not many instances out there where we get a great chance to dive into a romantic British period drama — because of that, you really have to celebrate them whenever they do turn up. You also want them to stick around forever.

Unfortunately, that is not going to be the case here. Sanditon season 3 is the final season, and it has been billed as such for a rather long time. Back when season 2 and season 3 were filmed back to back, we tend to think that there was a real need to give everyone closure. Remember that the series was originally canceled, and it took a long period of time before PBS was able to find a new way forward for the series. It is a miracle that we even got these final two seasons in the first place. We know that there were some bumps in the road along the way including the departure of Theo James but in the end, we’re thrilled that we got to live in Charlotte’s world for a little while longer.

Rather than sit back and cross your fingers for a season 4 that is almost certainly not going to happen, we have a little bit of different advice to share: Hope for something else with either this cast or producers! One of the great things about Masterpiece in general is that they do have such a rich history of bringing British drama to the air and in the end, we hope that this doesn’t change.

For now, though, let’s go ahead and wave Sanditon off into the sunset — while being glad that it existed in the first place.

