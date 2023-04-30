Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network? We don’t think that it will come as much of a shock, but of course we want more! The most recent episode of the series ended in such a climactic and fantastic way, with Jamie Dutton and his sister Beth seemingly being on a collision course for each other. On paper, it doesn’t seem like both of them are going to make it out of this alive.

Unfortunately, we’re going to have a lot of time to sit around and speculate about this … there is no new episode on the air tonight. Not only that, but it is STILL unclear when we will have the cast and crew back on the air.

So while there are rumors suggesting that the Western from Taylor Sheridan could come back a little bit later this year, what we thought we would do here is actually map

Season 5 – It is almost a sure thing it is coming back, and we do personally think that we will be seeing more of Kevin Costner to go along with it. We absolutely understand anyone who has some doubts at the moment, but we do think that the producers want to at least finish out some of the story that they have planned.

Season 6 – This is where things get a little bit tricky. There are a lot of rumors already that we aren’t going to get a season 6, but the series could be spun off into something else with a few characters … and possibly Matthew McConaughey on board. If we do get it, there is definitely a chance that this is the final season.

Season 7 – Now, here is where things get even trickier and more unlikely. It’s really hard to envision a scenario where we get to this point right now, at least with the flagship show. The only way we could see it is if Costner comes out and affirms he’ll be around for years to come.

Of course, let’s just hope that there is some sort of update on the future soon…

What do you want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 the rest of the way?

