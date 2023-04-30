Succession season 4 episode 6: Preparing for a change

As so many of you more than likely know at this point, we are mere hours away from Succession season 4 episode 6 arriving on HBO. Isn’t there are a lot to be excited for here?

For starters, here is a reminder of where things currently stand. We are at the halfway point of the season and as things move forward, we would be silly to sit here and thing that everything will be constant from here on out. More than likely, there are a few different twists when it comes to the central question at the heart of the show: Who will guide Waystar Royco moving forward?

If you were to look at this question from where things stand at present, the easy argument to make is that Roman and Kendall will guide the acquisition smoothly with Matsson on the other side. However, we all know that this is not the sort of show where anything is ever this smooth. Something is going to fall apart, right?

With this in mind, we advise you for a moment to cast your attention over to Shiv Roy, who we think personally is going to be the big x-factor entering this episode. She clearly has Matsson’s ear in a way that her siblings do not! It is possible that she thinks that she has some power to manipulate him in a way that her siblings do not, but of course we question how much that is really the case. Could Lukas also be manipulating her at the same time? It is certainly another thing well-worth thinking about right now.

Also, don’t forget about Karl, Frank, or Hugo — given that they were on the kill list (one possibly influenced by Shiv), they may have their own things to say about it — and that includes taking off to the board. Just keep your eyes peeled. This is the best advice we can give at the moment.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

