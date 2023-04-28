Succession season 4 episode 6: Who may be out of the running?

As we get ourselves prepared to Succession season 4 episode 6 this weekend on HBO, there is definitely a lot to wonder and be excited about. Also, a number of the biggest questions are still out there about the future of the company.

Are Kendall and Roman going to be able to steer the future of Waystar Royco in a positive direction until the GoJo deal goes through … or is there a chance that this doesn’t happen at all? Well, we do think that there is plenty of room left for volatility with us only halfway through the final season right now. So with that in mind, we don’t think that any major player within the company should be ruled out as being important … regardless of their last name.

Let’s talk Frank for a moment here. At the end of this past episode, the character found out that he was on the Kill List. However, he doesn’t seem to be as bothered about it as some other people … but will that sentiment last?

Well, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter recently, Peter Friedman (who plays the character) made it clear that at least for now, Frank is happy to move forward and not stay permanently in this fray:

…Well, if Logan’s out, the company’s attraction is out, for me. It’s time to start the rest of my life. I do worry about Kendall and the kids, I guess, but it’s time for me to stop worrying.

We do think there’s something nice about one or two characters on this show actually inching closer to a happy ending … but is it really going to be Frank? That’s the part of this we have the hardest time with. Maybe it’s Connor — after all, he just wants to be President of the United States!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

