Succession season 4 episode 6: The big players to watch

In just a matter of days you are going to see Succession season 4 episode 6 on HBO — and of course, we anticipate it being great. Why wouldn’t we? We are now at the halfway point in the season and because of that, we anticipate that things are only going to get crazier from here on out.

So as we move forward, how crazy are things going to be? Who are some of the major players to watch? Let’s just say that we have a few candidates in here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUCCESSION videos!

The person we would actually watch out for the most entering episode 6 is Connor — we know that it’s a given that some people on this show (like the main Roy trio) will be in the spotlight. Yet, after a quiet week, remember that Connor does have a say in all of this. What will he think about ATN being potentially included in a sale? Also, could he really swing the election? Even if he’s not the next President, he could at least get enough support to serve as a spoiler to someone else.

Also, keep your eyes peeled for Hugo, who was not on that Kill List but has a lot of ammunition. He knows a number of company secrets; heck, he knows that Kendall is try to tarnish his father’s name in the press! We expect him to come out swinging to keep his seat at the table.

Finally, do we need to remind everyone that Marcia still has some power of her own? Some of this is a reminder of just how much disarray there is on the show right now. Just because Kendall and Roman may have a deal with Matsson doesn’t mean that it will go through, and we really may just be setting up more infighting for down the road.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news on Succession, including the latest on Roman

What do you most want to see moving forward on Succession season 4 episode 6?

Who are some of the big players to watch? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







