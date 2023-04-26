Succession season 4 episode 6: Kieran Culkin on Roman’s role

As we get ourselves prepared for Succession season 4 episode 6 on HBO next week, let’s go ahead and ask a huge question. What is the role of Roman Roy going to be moving forward?

On this past episode, we saw the character end up playing a role in getting Lukas Matsson to agree to buy Waystar Royco at a price he and his siblings approved of … but it did involve an emotional outburst at the same exact time. This is a story that is going to probably twist and turn even more after that, mostly because Roman seems largely preoccupied with one simple thing: What would his father think of him? He is so preoccupied with this that he struggles with his grief, the deals in front of him, or even the relationships with Kendall and Shiv, which could fracture before his eyes.

Speaking further on this on the show’s official podcast (per THR), Kieran Culkin outlines more of his character’s tunnel vision, and how a lot of this could shape the story coming up:

“What’s driving him right now is dad and dad’s honor. Just act like dad is here right now because I can’t even wrap my head around the fact that he’s gone … A lot of that anger about dad dying is directed at one person. So I think he’s a little blind to seeing anything like that [the sibling alliance crumbling]. The coming episodes, that gets maybe a little clearer.”

Of course, the thing that Logan would probably want Logan to do in this situation is not think about him and be as unemotional as possible — to go for the jugular. Shiv is probably more like her father than either of her siblings; we saw a little of that presumably with the kill list, and we could see a little more of it to come. Yet, this doesn’t mean she will end up on top at the end of this episode; it’s hard to imagine the picture being that clear based on where we are right now.

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

