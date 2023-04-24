Succession season 4 episode 6 spoilers: A look at ‘Living+’

There are a few different things that can be said entering Succession season 4 episode 6 on HBO, but can we start by talking about the title?

At the moment, there is no way of getting around it: “Living+” is as good of a name for an hour of this show as you’re ever going to find. It is completely absurd, since it brings to mind almost immediately about five different streaming services all at once. It’s an easy way to brand a company or “upgrade” yourselves, and we know that several members of the Roy family are looking to do this at the moment.

After all, go ahead and consider this first and foremost: Kendall and Roman are desperately trying to prove themselves, but not just in business acumen. They also may think that there is some sort of internal pressure to be like their father Logan.

The problem here, of course, is that neither one of them is Logan, and we’re also not sure anyone can be Logan. He is an impossible man to emulate, and we don’t really think anyone should aspire to that in the first place.

Before we go any further here, let’s go ahead and share the full Succession season 4 episode 6 synopsis below — it does detail just what the whole family is up against with Matsson serving as a potential opposition:

Ahead of a crucial new product launch on Investor Day, Shiv weighs a business proposal from Matsson, while Kendall and Roman call an impromptu meeting to flip the script on their latest interaction with the tech billionaire. Later, the brothers each try to match Logan’s tempestuous style, with varying results.

We really should remind you now that we’re at the halfway point of the season, and that means that there is a lot of big stories still to come. We don’t exactly think the long-term state of Waystar Royco is going to be what it is now…

