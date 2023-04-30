The Blacklist season 10 episode 10 video: Reddington’s offer

Are you prepared to see The Blacklist season 10 episode 10 back on NBC in just a matter of hours? There is a ton to prepare for?

As we get ourselves set for “The Postman,” there is a lot of stuff from start to finish that you should be prepared for here. Take, for starters, the aftermath of the situation involving Reddington and Cooper. A quick refresher for you: At the end of this past episode, we saw James Spader’s character trick the FBI and lure Wujing to the actual Post Office — as opposed to the fake one he built. He then used the ruse to kill Wujing and his second-in-command while also wiping away any data showing his relationship with the Task Force.

Now, Cooper has to determine whether or not he wants to work with him again, and we tend to think that this is not going to be an easy situation to figure out. In a sneak peek over at the link here, you can see Reddington visit Harold and by virtue of that, offer him another case. However, we are left here to wonder whether or not Cooper will take him up on the offer when there is no real trust here anymore.

After all, what Harold recognizes at this point is that at some point, he has to figure out how exactly to explain everything that happened to both Panabaker and Main Justice. We do think he still likes Raymond on a personal level, but the problem here is that he still has a duty with the FBI and a responsibility he doesn’t take lightly. All of this is going to pave the way for some extremely messy situations, and we would say to go ahead and be prepared for that far in advance.

Also, we’re hoping it is building up to a larger mystery we will learn more about over time.

