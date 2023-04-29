The Blacklist season 10 episode 13: A look at the great unknown…

Is The Blacklist season 10 episode 13 one of the most mysterious of the entire series? In an odd way, you can argue the answer here is yes.

So what is going on with this particular story? Well, let’s frame it in the following terms: This is an installment that has a really uncertain air date, and its scheduling could be a big domino that falls for the rest of the season. For a long time, signs pointed towards episode 12 being the last one that aired this spring, and there being a long hiatus following that.

However, since this time a lot has changed. More and more listings are suggesting that the James Spader drama will air into the summer, and we’re starting to believe that will be the case regardless of whether or not there is a writers’ strike. We’re not sure that The Blacklist really has the ratings to justify NBC holding onto it for months on end, even if they have a shortage of other scripted programming. We tend to think personally that they may prefer just airing repeats or putting on some unscripted stuff instead.

When will we learn more about episode 13?

There’s a chance it could happen as early as Monday or Tuesday! If that happens, we tend to think there’s a good chance the summer rumors will be true with the rest of the season.

Also, we do think it’s important to note that there may not be a natural “midseason finale” coming in the near future, either. Ironically, this past episode would’ve probably been the best one to air before a long hiatus, and it’s clear NBC didn’t want to divide the season up that way. With this in mind, they may not want to divide it up at all.

What do you think we will see on The Blacklist for the rest of season 10?

(Photo: NBC.)

