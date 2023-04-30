Is Magnum PI new tonight on NBC? Following the events of this past episode, it makes all the sense to want more installments … and fast!

So are we about to get that? Well, this is where some of the bad news comes into play. Last week’s “Charlie Foxtrot” was the final episode for the foreseeable future, as we embark now on an extended hiatus. There is no installment tonight.

In case you are wondering what the plan ahead looks like, that’s rather simple: Magnum PI season 5 will be on hiatus this week, and also for the next several weeks to go along with it. The tentative idea right now seems to be to bring the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series back in the fall, but there are a lot of variables still at play when it comes to this, and a high degree of patience is still required. (Some things could start to become clearer over the next couple of days depending on a possible writers’ strike.)

For now, what we know is that there are ten more episodes to come this season and over the course of those, there is SO much story to dive into! After all, we are going to see Magnum and Higgins continue to explore their relationship, while TC obviously has a long road to recovery ahead of him. Just think about what the character went through in episode 10! There is no guarantee that he will walk again, but let’s just say (for now) that we remain optimistic.

So what about season 6?

Nothing has been confirmed and it may not be for at least a little while … but we are going to remain optimistic. After all, why wouldn’t we be based on both the numbers so far and then also the show’s massive popularity on social media? This is a series with a lot of story still left to tell.

