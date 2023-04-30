NCIS: Los Angeles series finale run time: What are we looking at?

As so many of you are aware, we are closing in on the NCIS: Los Angeles series finale — and yea, it’s going to be emotional. Any time that you are saying goodbye to a series that has been around for almost a decade and a half, that feels like a given.

So just what can you expect from this installment? What is the run time? If you do have some questions all about this, rest assured, we more than understand!

First and foremost, we should note that the finale is in some ways a two-hour event, but not in the way you would think. On May 21, you are going to see the episode “New Beginnings: Part Two” air at a special time in 9:00 p.m. Eastern. It will then be followed by a special commemorating the show. While there is no specific run time out there for the series finale itself (remember, part one airs the week before), we anticipate that it will be close to the standard hour.

It is nice when we do get extended episodes for every show out there, but this is where we have to remind you that most network programs don’t have the luxury of being all over the map with their times. This is different from a premium-cable or streaming show, which don’t have the obligations of local news or some other factors getting in the way. We’re just grateful at this point to have a proper series finale, and not something that was rushed or coming almost out of nowhere.

If you haven’t seen the synopsis for the series finale, take a look at that below:

“New Beginnings, Part Two” – The NCIS team continues the case with ATF and the stolen military-grade weapons. Also, Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Anna (Bar Paly) decide on an impromptu wedding. Part two of the series finale.

Who doesn’t love a wedding? That’s one of the things we’re the most excited for!

