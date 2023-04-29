Alaska Daily season 2: Any more hope for renewal?

Where are things tracking at present when it comes to an Alaska Daily season 2? We understand all of the concerns, but let’s just say this: There are still reasons for hope. Don’t give up just yet!

At the moment, we are slowly approaching what would call within the world of network TV “decision time.” Over the course of the next several weeks, everyone is going to need to make decisions on a number of different shows. The biggest thing that Alaska Daily has gone for it right now still remains the presence of Hilary Swank as the star, plus also the potential for it to grow its streaming audience in a way that few other shows can.

The biggest reason we can give you some measure of hope, at least for now, is that the network is still actively promoting the show on social media. Even up to a few days ago there were some new behind-the-scenes clips surfacing, and we do think that is going to help to keep people reasonably engaged. The live audience may not be huge here, but they have proven themselves to be extremely loyal. This is the sort of crowd that could help to rally to save the series even if it does get canceled!

As of right now, we do think ABC’s decision comes down to this series, The Company You Keep, The Rookie: Feds, and Big Sky. We tend to think that at least two of those shows will probably stick around, and this could just come down to economics, both in terms of where things are now plus the long-term future.

Rest assured, we’ll keep our eyes peeled as a decision looms … we can only hope there is some more clarity before too long on this subject.

