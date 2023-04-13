Alaska Daily season 2: Is it renewed? Current status at ABC

How are things looking at present when it comes to a possible Alaska Daily season 2 renewal over at ABC? There are a few different things well-worth talking through today.

So where do we start? We are weeks removed from the finale, and we wish that as a result of that, there was something more to say about the future of the Hilary Swank show. That just isn’t the case, at least for the time being.

Based on most of the current information we have, we would also say that the show’s future could go either way. The biggest thing that Alaska Daily has going for it is simply Swank’s presence, as we are talking about a big-name performer who gives ABC more clout and credibility. This is also a timeslot that previously had How to Get Away with Murder, which was fronted by another big name in Viola Davis. However, HTGAWM had a lot more social-media buzz and stronger ratings.

Where things get fairly interesting for Alaska Daily is when you look at its season 1 performance and compare it to other new shows on the schedule. It is actually averaging 2.8 million live viewers an episode, which is more than several other first-year dramas that ABC has. However, it is slowly lower in the demo (averaging a 0.2 rating), and expectations in general may be hiring when you consider the star power and also having Grey’s Anatomy as a lead-in.

Could this renewal / cancellation decision go down to the wire?

Don’t be surprised. ABC has to decide which first-year shows to bring back between this one, Will Trent, The Company You Keep, and The Rookie: Feds. Not all of them are most likely going to be around for another season. This will probably come down to everything we’ve mentioned, plus also another important variable: Cost. That’s an unfortunate reality for a lot of shows these days that does not really get a lot of recognition.

Fingers crossed that we at least get news on an Alaska Daily renewal or cancellation over the next month — this doesn’t need to drag on any longer than that.

(Photo: ABC.)

