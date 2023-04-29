9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 15 promo: Is Grace in danger?

As you get yourselves prepared at the moment for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 15 on Fox, it feels like there’s one thing that we can say: Grace is in trouble. Is she going to be able to survive it? That’s something that we’ll have to wait and see.

We do at least know this with some confidence: If there is one person within this world who should be resilient a million times over, it’s her. Just think of what she’s gone through and endured so far. We never want to see her suffer, but we do tend to think that some of this stuff does make her a little bit more battle-tested.

One of the big themes of this particular installment is going to be an organ-harvesting epidemic that is breaking out throughout Austin, which could cause anyone to be in trouble at any given time. What happens when Grace finds herself targeted by someone? The promo finds her trapped and in a pretty precarious position. Sure, we’re still hoping that she will find her way out, but we do think that it’s going to take some time for everything to unfold.

Of course, as this story progressed with Grace, we imagine that there will be a lot of other big events happening across the board. For Owen, he has to recover from the poisonous situation he and Kendra found themselves in on this past episode.

Meanwhile, we are SO curious to see what’s going to happen with Tommy and Trevor moving forward. Just how epic was that scene the two of them shared at the end of this past episode? It’s as cool as anything we’ve seen for them so far.

Remember that there aren’t too many episodes left this season in general; with that in mind, go ahead and prepare for some other twists!

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now on 9-1-1: Lone Star!

What do you most want to see entering 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 15 on Fox?

Do you think that Grace is going to be okay in the end? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

(Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







