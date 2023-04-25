9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 15 spoilers: Owen’s brother…

Want to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 15? There’s a story ahead titled “Donors.” What can we say about this?

Well, first and foremost this is going to be another big episode for the Strand family — after all, Owen’s brother Robert will be turning up! So what does he want? Well, let’s just say that there’s some good and bad news in here, so you should prepare accordingly for that. Meanwhile, of course there is also a case of the week … but this one could be a little bit off the beaten path.

Below, you can see the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 15 synopsis with other insight all about what lies ahead:

Grace and Carlos work together when they suspect a young woman was a victim of a black market organ trafficking ring; Owen’s brother Robert comes to visit and meet T.K., but surprises Owen with news that can affect the Strand family in the all-new “Donors” episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star airing Tuesday, May 2 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-415) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

So where do things stand long-term?

Well, we know that we’re getting close to the finale and by virtue of that, we do believe that there’s a chance that the drama is only going to escalate. Don’t be surprised if there are a few more twists and turns up — also, remember that there’s a chance at something big and celebratory down the road. We’re going to be seeing TK and Carlos’ wedding! We don’t think that is going to suddenly vanish off the board.

Given the way that this franchise works we also anticipate there being some sort of cliffhanger at the end of the season … but we’d say to go ahead and prepare for that. This franchise has tormented us in this way before!

