American Idol 21 top 12: Will Nutsa survive Rock & Roll night?

Tomorrow night’s American Idol 21 episode is right around the corner, so are you curious already as to what lies ahead?

Well, we should note from the start that Rock and Roll Hall of Fame night could really full when it comes to song choices alone. As the synopsis for the installment below gives away, you have one of the most-popular celebrities in the show history coming back to mentor:

Season eight runner-up and bestselling artist Adam Lambert mentors the Top 12 contestants for another night of unforgettable live performances as America decides who will make the Top 10.

Given Adam’s solo career plus his work with Queen, you can argue that he knows the genre better than almost anyone out there. He should have some good advice to pass along, and we honestly think this is one of those nights where some contestants need to take big-time risks! We also hope that they really do choose a lot of rock songs, and not some pseudo-rock numbers that are more in their traditional wheelhouse.

The person to watch

Doesn’t it have to be Nutsa Buzaladze? Think about it like this: She was the last person to perform this past show, she was the judges’ pick to make it to the top 12, and she has a history overseas of performing huge rock ballads. We get that she’s polarizing (mostly thanks to Hollywood Week), but there’s no questioning her talent. We just think that in competitions like this, it can be hard for contestants who are super-confident in their skills!

In the end, let’s see where things go over the course of the episode — at the end of it, we will officially have the top ten and we are rather curious to see who the public decides to make it there.

What are you the most interested in seeing entering tomorrow’s American Idol 21 performance show?

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

