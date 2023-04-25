American Idol 21: Who was eliminated before top 12 reveal?

Who was eliminated on tonight’s American Idol 21 episode? We knew entering the night that the top 12 would be revealed, making it one of the biggest eliminations of the season.

When you consider that alone, it’s also easy to say that there would be some controversial exits. There almost always is at this point! America does not always make the right decision, and we have prepared to expect that a little bit over time. There are also so many contestants left, and of course that dynamic in itself has a tendency to make things all the more difficult. How can it not, all things considered?

We didn’t really want to go into this episode expecting any one person to be safe over another — instead, our question was more why American Idol 21 didn’t get us to this point in the season earlier. That way, we could have spent some more time getting to know everyone!

Of course, since the results on tonight’s show are ongoing, we suggest that you refresh this page over time for a little bit more information on all that transpires.

Results – Get some more thoughts right now all about last night’s results

What did you think about all of the American Idol 21 results we received tonight?

Do you think America made the right or wrong choice? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







