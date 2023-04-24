American Idol 21: Who was eliminated before top 20?

Who was eliminated on tonight’s epic, three-hour American Idol 21 episode? We know that there are a lot of contestants hitting the stage! This is a symptom of the show really moving through the live rounds at a pretty rapid pace these days, which we would argue is personally still an issue.

From our vantage point, there is a pretty clear alternative: Why not just give us shorter auditions / Hollywood Week and more live shows? We’d rather have more time to get to know a select few. Yet, this may be easier to do production-wise and we just have to get to know some of these people in whatever way that we possibly can.

So who is the favorite of the returning singers? We’re not sure that it can be narrowed down to just a singular person, but we love Iam Tongi and would love to see him stick around for a long period of time.

The eliminations

Here is how things worked — the results were broke into halves, based on the night that everyone performed last week. The first group eliminated were PJAE, Elise Kristine, and Emma Busse. Maybe Emma’s exit was a little bit of a surprise, but we’re not sure that any of these are going to leave your jaw on the ground.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

