Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: What’s the timeline?

We know that Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 is coming to Paramount+ down the road, and of course there is a lot to be excited about here! The first season ended on a pretty intense note with Gold Star and a mystery person coming into the interrogation room.

Now, we’re at a point where we’re stuck waiting for more answers … and let’s hope that the next phase of the show is as exciting and awesome as possible.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for videos on CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION!

What’s happening behind the scenes now – Well, we tend to think that a good bit of the story has already been written, and the cast and crew are getting set to get back to work (hopefully) in the near future. There is an element that complicates things…

Where things currently stand – A writers’ strike may delay the start of production, given that originally, it seemed like cameras were going to be rolling around this time. Now, there is less in the way of a super-clear timetable on all of that. A strike could begin as early as Monday, but we’re crossing our fingers that all TV writers receive what they are fighting for and so richly deserve.

When could season 2 realistically premiere? – Even if there is a prolonged strike, there is still a reasonably good shot of season 2 airing on Paramount+ this fall. Remember for a moment here that this show doesn’t have some super-large episode count, and nor does it have a lengthy post-production time.

Now, the hardest part of the hiatus…

Who was coming in to speak with Voit? Is a high-powered government official? Spencer Reid? Someone else? We do wonder if the producers are going to drop any hints at all before the premiere; we are waiting with bated breath!

Related – Be sure to get more news on Criminal Minds: Evolution and the future

Is there anything that you are especially excited for moving into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates down the road.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







