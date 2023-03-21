Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: Is Will returning?

As we get ourselves prepared for Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 on Paramount+ down the road, there is a lot to think about! After all, production will be starting in the weeks ahead and some of the story is already set.

From everything that is currently out there insofar as news goes, the entirety of the regular cast from season 1 is going to be out there for season 2, though it remains to be seen if some other familiar faces from the past like Spencer Reid or Matt Simmons will be back for more. So what about some recurring characters like Will?

In this situation, it does seem like there is a good chance that Josh Stewart will be back on the show as the character, but there’s also no guarantee that he will be around forever. Remember that he did have that health scare for a good chunk of the first season, and there is no guarantee that he will be in good health when the show comes back.

Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Erica Messer noted that “next year, hopefully, he’s going to be OK” when it comes to Will’s condition. With that being said, she also noted “but he’s not necessarily out of the woods forever.”

There are obviously two different reasons to continue this storyline in some form moving into season 1. For starters, they have already invested so much time in it that it would be strange to drop it in some sort of sudden fashion. Also, it is a significant driver of drama in that JJ not only has a demanding job, but she is also a parent. There are inherently struggles that come with this that other members of the team don’t have to deal with.

In the end, we will see more of how all of this plays out when season 2 of Criminal Minds: Evolution premieres later this year (fingers crossed).

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

