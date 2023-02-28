Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere date: March hopes

As we get into the month of March, what is there to be excited about when it comes to Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 at Paramount+? We know that there are more episodes coming and, of course, that is a cause for celebration!

Now that we’ve said this, there are also still some other things well-worth thinking about … including when we are actually going to see some of these episodes air. What are we going to learn about over the next 31 days, give or take?

If you are hoping for some sort of enormous / dramatic reveal, you should prepare on some level for disappointment. We’re not sure the writers or cast or going to say much before the start of production, and that most likely is not going to be happening until we get around to April. Even still, this is a pretty short wait given that season 1 started up much later in the year.

In allowing the cast and crew to start back work so soon, what we’re going to see here is Paramount+ allowing themselves more flexibility when it comes to a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere date down the road. Also, they are getting in front of a possible writers’ strike, which could be happening across the industry a little bit later in the spring.

For now, our feeling is that come late summer or fall, we’ll have a chance to see the second season arrive. It is important to remember here that an earlier start to production does not necessarily mean that we’re going to see the show back on the air any earlier. The streaming service will hold the cards here, and we tend to think they will have a good bit on their mind as things progress.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

