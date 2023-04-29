Power Book II: Ghost season 3 finale spoilers: Shocking twists?

We know that technically, we are not going to be seeing the Power Book II: Ghost season 3 finale arrive on Starz until Friday, May 26. However, do you think that’s going to stop us from getting into an early discussion all about it here?

Well, there are a handful of reasons why this story is going to stand out. The title for it is “Divided We Stand” and per some new info from Starz, it is looking more and more like Tariq may need to make some shocking decisions in the event that he stays out of prison and survives. To get a few more details, just check out the synopsis below right now:

Tariq is forced to join forces with those who betrayed him in order to prevent the worst possible outcome for everyone. Monet elevates her position within the business, reaffirming her power over the Tejada children.

So who are the people who have betrayed Tariq the most right now? Well, you can claim that Cooper Saxe is up there, but it’s not like Michael Rainey Jr.’s character ever trusted him that much in the first place. Effie is a candidate just because of what she tried to do when it comes to Lauren. The important thing that he’ll have to remember at the end of this season is that sometimes, bygones have to be bygones. You may not want to work with your rivals or enemies, but it may be a necessary evil to get you from point A to point B. We’ll have to wait and see just how that plays out here, but we’re excited.

Ultimately, we do have a few more stories to get through before the finale, so it is still very much possible that some friends could become foes in due time.

