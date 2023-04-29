The Good Doctor season 6 finale: The end for Dr. Andrews?

We know that there are a lot of storylines to think about and ponder over entering The Good Doctor season 6 finale on ABC. With all that being said, though, why not have a discussion about the (possible) departure of Dr. Andrews?

After all, remember back to reports from several years ago that Hill Harper was mulling a run for Senate in the state of Michigan. This is an actor with some clear pursuits beyond just acting, and it feels like this is a good time to remind you that he is Harvard-educated and has a law degree. He is someone who understandably decide to move on following the finale.

So could that actually happen? We know that at the moment, Andrews has been in the midst of some difficult discussions regarding the nurses on staff at St. Bonaventure, and he’s also got himself in a complicated situation where his personal and professional lives are intersecting. We could see all of this ending in a way where he steps down or realizing that this is not a position he wants anymore. Of course, it’s also possible that the finale ends without any big exit for Andrews — we already know that Danny Perez won’t be around after the finale, and the future of Dr. Glassman is also unclear. There are enough other characters with uncertain futures that the producers may not want to pile on another character on top of all of that. Providing Andrews a path to stick around may also be valuable, should Harper opt to not go for a career in politics.

For now, we would just say that this is something to keep on your radar entering this final episode, among many other things. Remember, this is also when Shaun and Lea could be becoming parents! If it was not clear already, this could be one of the busiest finales in recent memory.

Also, celebrate along the way that The Good Doctor is 100% coming back for a season 7! You don’t have to worry about that…

Do you think that Dr. Andrews is going to be around entering The Good Doctor season 7?

