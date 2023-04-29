American Horror Story season 12: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez cast

The cast for American Horror Story season 12 continues to expand and today, we’ve got great news for fans of another Ryan Murphy series in Pose.

In a new post on Instagram, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez officially confirmed that she is joining the anthology series, which has overall a pretty notable cast at this point. Just remember that Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, and Kim Kardashian have all been brought on to the series already, and it is our hope that we’re in for a story that is stuffed full of interesting twists and turns.

Now, of course the biggest challenge that the series is going to have coming up is rather simple: Finding a way in order to properly ensure that it can flutter back into the mainstream a little bit. Odds are, this is what some of the castings are all about here. With Kardashian, you have a tabloid fixture. Meanwhile, with Roberts you have a franchise veteran and Rodriguez has a dedicated following thanks largely to her work on the aforementioned FX series.

Thematically, the main thing that is known about season 12 is that pregnancy could be a theme of the story somewhat, and it is based on the upcoming novel Delicate Condition. Murphy himself is not writing the series; instead, it is Halley Feiffer who is taking care of the entire project from start to finish as showrunner. (Murphy is still around as an executive producer.)

For the time being, let’s just say that we’re a little bit hopeful. Season 11 proved to be a major step in the right direction creatively, and we imagine the goal here will continue to be circumventing expectations and delivering something that feels very much unique.

Early indications suggest that season 12 of American Horror Story will arrive this summer. We are still hoping for Billie Lourd, pictured above.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

