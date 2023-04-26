American Horror Story season 12: Cara Delevingne signs on

We now know the latest actress to sign on to American Horror Story season 12, and it is another familiar face in Cara Delevingne.

The Carnival Row and Only Murders in the Building actress’ casting was first reported by Deadline, and there is no information out there in regards to her character as of yet. She joins an ensemble that includes for now Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian. The Resident alum Matt Czuchry has had his name floated out there, but nothing has been confirmed there at present.

The biggest thing that feels obvious from the outside looking in at this point is that FX is really trying to push American Horror Story in a more commercial fashion entering season 12, which is based on the upcoming book Delicate Condition and seems to revolve around pregnancy to a certain degree. Halley Feiffer is set to be the sole writer and showrunner for the season, meaning that this is not going to be altogether similar to what we’ve seen from the Ryan Murphy series in the past.

(Remember that season 11, AHS: NYC, was one of the more poignant stories that we’ve had and the bar is set high — yet, it did not generate a lot of commercial attention and it lacked some of the star power we are getting here.)

We are sure some more castings are going to be coming out in the weeks and months ahead; we’ve already gotten a pretty clear sense that FX is not being anywhere near as secretive about this season. We’ll have to see whether or not that is helpful in the long run. (We still hope that Billie Lourd, pictured above, comes back!)

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

