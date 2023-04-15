American Horror Story season 12: Is it called AHS: Delicate?

Is American Horror Story season 12 going to officially have a Delicate subtitle — or, is this just some sort of currently-used code word?

Based on what publications such as Vanity Fair are currently saying, American Horror Story: Delicate seems to be the subtitle for the season at the moment. We’ll have to wait and see if proves to be the case down the road, but this is clearly where things stand right now.

Now, it is worth noting that things are almost always subject to change, especially at this point given that the folks at FX have not said all that much in an official capacity as of yet. We know that it will be based on Danielle Valentine’s upcoming novel Delicate Condition, and that pregnancy is going to be a major component of the story.

There are some things that are very much intriguing about this season right now, including that for the first time, it will be written and showrun by a single person in Halley Feiffer. Ryan Murphy is involved still as an executive producer, but not in the same way that he has been in the past. Someone else taking over the reigns may also be one of the reasons why this season is going to be out this summer, so much earlier than anyone could have imagined in advance.

Now, the controversial part

FX and the producers are taking a huge gamble putting Kim Kardashian on this season, given that there is no guarantee that viewers will respond. Already, the reveal of her playing a major part alongside Emma Roberts has led to harsh opinions.

While it’s always nice to withhold judgment, simultaneously you have to wonder what the positive is to this move. Is it too get attention from people who don’t typically watch the franchise? In theory sure, but this does not guarantee that they will watch.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

