American Horror Story season 12: More details incoming?

The past few days have proven to be hugely important for American Horror Story season 12, and also a total blindside to us. Who out there thought that we would get news on the show so soon? It is totally stunning and yet, here we are.

Late last week, some of the reports first came in that The Resident star Matt Czuchry would be a major part of the season. While that is not officially confirmed as of yet, it feels like a safe bet. He already has connections to the studio and with the medical drama canceled, he’ll likely want another gig. From there, we then had the news that Emma Roberts would be returning as well as the complete shocker that Kim Kardashian is going to be a part of the show.

Will Kim bring in viewers? It’s a strange dichotomy in that the response online seems to be largely negative among diehard fans and yet, we do think there will be a lot of viewership that comes in out of curiosity. The problem is that if the casting doesn’t work, viewers could leave pretty fast.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and pose the following: Are we going to learn even more about the season soon? That feels likely. After all, remember that we’ve also heard a little bit about a possible plot as well as a tease that the season is coming this summer. From the basis of all of this alone, we do think that FX is going to be less secretive than they were for season 11.

Let’s be clear: We really liked American Horror Story: NYC. However, it feels obvious that the super-secretive nature of that show was ultimately rather harmful to the bottom line. We do think they will want to push this show harder, and that means even more announcements during the spring.

What do you think about Kim Kardashian joining American Horror Story season 12?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

