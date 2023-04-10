American Horror Story season 12: Kim Kardashian joins cast

Well, it’s now clear that American Horror Story season 12 is going to be even more noteworthy than expected — after all, Kim Kardashian is on board.

In a post on Twitter, the reality TV superstar herself confirmed that she is going to be a part of the upcoming season, which also now officially has Emma Roberts as a part of the cast. There are also reports out there suggesting that Matt Czuchry of The Resident fame will be a part of it, as well.

We certainly know that Kardashian’s casting is going to raise a lot of eyeballs out there, but this is far from the first time that executive producer Ryan Murphy has ventured off of the beaten path for a show. He’s been known for a while to take big swings, getting people on some of his shows who are not traditionally even known for acting. Of course, Kardashian’s polarizing reputation will generate as many headlines here as anything.

There are some very unusual ties and connections to her being a part of this show — we do think that she’s close to people who have appeared in the past and she / Murphy probably have several of the same Hollywood connections. Also, it’s fairly interesting that Ryan executive-produced The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, which had David Schimmer portraying her late father Robert Kardashian. The more you dig into her being a part of this show, the more interesting it gets.

Why we’re seeing Kim now

We do think this is a clear move to get people more invested in American Horror Story as a franchise again. Last season was probably one of the strongest in some time creatively, but it didn’t make a huge splash when it comes to the ratings or attention. This is a big opportunity to change that and reinvigorate the franchise a dozen seasons into the run.

