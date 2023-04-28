1923 season 2: What news to expect in May

We know that we are inching ever closer to the eventual premiere of 1923 season 2 in May — but what can we say right now?

Well, for those of you eager to get back to this generation of the Dutton Ranch, know that there are more good things coming! However, you may just not get a chance to learn about many of them over the next 31 days, give or take. As wonderful as it would be to get more news over the show in the month of May, that may be overly optimistic when the dust finally settles.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

After all, consider this for the time being: As of earlier this month, neither Helen Mirren nor the rest of the cast had seen that much when it comes to scripts for the story ahead. That means that we’re still a little ways off from filming, which is probably the first domino to fall here.

When can you expect filming to kick off?

It would be awesome if it was in May, but early indications suggest that summer is a little more likely. We are going to need to be patient for a little while longer, but let’s hope that there is some great stuff ahead in the relatively near future.

We do feel like we can say already where season 2 is going to start: With Jacob and Cara Dutton doing everything they can in the past to protect the ranch from some devastating circumstances. Meanwhile, Spencer now has two priorities — he wants to get back to Montana, but he also wants to reunite with Alexandra, who is very much the love of his life.

Let’s now cross our fingers that we will be able to see 1923 season 2 premiere before the end of this year.

Related – Want to get more news on 1923 season 2 right now courtesy of Mirren?

What news are you hoping to see in regards to 1923 season 2 over the course of May?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the matter below! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







