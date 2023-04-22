1923 season 2: What does Helen Mirren know?

If you find yourselves excited in advance for 1923 season 2, just know that Helen Mirren and the rest of the cast are right there with you.

Of course, the irony is that many of them actually don’t know a whole lot more than some of us and with that in mind, we just have to turn over to some of Helen Mirren’s latest comments on the subject.

Speaking (per The Wrap) while at a recently Q&A about the series, Mirren and some of her co-stars made it clear that they still have not seen any scripts from writer / executive producer Taylor Sheridan. We knew this was true back when the season 1 finale aired several weeks ago, but we wondered if things would have a chance to change over the past couple of months. That hasn’t happened. (Granted, it is also pretty clear that Sheridan has been busy with multiple projects, including the messy situation that is happening when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 at the moment.)

So when is filming for 1923 season 2 going to start off? Hopefully this summer, and the cast will get a better sense of what’s ahead in the weeks leading up to that. We anticipate that the scale for these episodes will be every bit as epic as what we had in season 1, and we can assume what some of the stories will be. The fate of the ranch will be a huge part of it, but so will seeing if Spencer and Alexandra can be reunited — and also on their way back to Montana at the same time.

As for when we’ll see it back…

We are banking on it either at the end of the year or early 2024. We’ll just have to wait and see if that actually happens or not.

What are you the most excited for when it comes to 1923 season 2?

