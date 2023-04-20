1923 season 2: A more complicated road to filming?

It is certainly clear at this point that there is a lot of excitement around seeing 1923 season 2 premiere someday on Paramount+. However, the specific timeline around it remains a little bit unclear.

After all, remember this for a moment — filming for the Taylor Sheridan series could start up this summer, but no date has been made clear as of right now. Also, add to this the oh-so-simple fact that both Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are absolute A-listers with an extremely busy schedule.

Now, you have to add another star to the list here in Brandon Sklenar, who you otherwise know as Spencer Dutton from the series. According to a new report now coming in from Deadline, the actor is set to join Blake Lively in the upcoming film adaptation of It Ends with Us. It is another reminder of how much appearing on 1923 has boosted his star power and honestly, he deserves it — he was really a lead for the first season as much as anyone else.

Will this impact season 2?

While Sklenar’s schedule is certainly going to be busier, most likely not. A lot of schedules are worked out far in advance, and typically everyone works to ensure that there are no conflicts. Most of the supposed issues at present surrounding Kevin Costner and Yellowstone are widely considered the exception so much more than the rule.

We still tend to think that Paramount+ would like to see 1923 on the air come late 2023 or early 2024, whenever the episodes are fully ready to go. We also tend to think that they would like to pair it again with Yellowstone … but there are some big question marks there.

