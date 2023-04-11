1923 season 2 premiere: The case for a feature-length episode

Are you already excited to dive into the 1923 season 2 premiere over on Paramount+? We know there is a lot of excitement out there already, even if we are going to be waiting for a while still to see it … let alone actually get a trailer or see the start of filming.

With all of this in mind, there are still a multitude things to think about with the Paramount+ Western series, including just how big they want to go with the first episode back. Could we basically be getting a 90-minute movie when the show is back on the streaming service?

When you think solely about the amount of story that needs to be told for these characters at present, you have all the reason in the world for the folks behind the scenes to make it happen. Remember that Paramount+ has already seen this show generate huge viewership and revenue. With that being said, they are more likely to cut a metaphorical blank check to Taylor Sheridan and the crew. While there are still limitations, we don’t think they will be mad at all if the premiere goes past the typical hour.

Are we going to make it to 90 minutes? That may be overly ambitious, but remember that within this first episode we want to see Spencer and Alexandra’s next moves, how the Duttons in Montana are reacting to their new circumstances, a possible time jump, potential, famine, disease, and a whole lot more. There are only eight episodes remaining until the series is most likely done — there are other prequels seemingly on the way.

If we had to make a run time prediction now, we’d say about an hour and fifteen minutes — and beyond that, we’ll say that the premiere will feel like a movie. The size and scope could be bigger than ever before.

Do you think we are going to get some sort of extended 1923 season 2 premiere?

(Photo: Paramount+.)

