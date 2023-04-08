1923 season 2: Will it lead the way for other Paramount+ shows?

As some of you more than likely know already, there is a 1923 season 2 coming to Paramount+ in the relatively near future. Based on early production timelines, it feels fair to peg it as coming back at some point in late 2023 or early 2024.

For the sake of this article, though, we want to look at the big-picture when it comes to the Dutton family and some of the stories that are being told. Is there a good chance that we are setting the stage for a season 3? Probably not, but there IS a chance that the Helen Mirren – Harrison Ford drama will pave the way for a lot of other important stuff down the road for this franchise overall.

Obviously, we know there is the flagship Yellowstone out there, and we tend to think the buzz about a 6666 spin-off is only going to grow thanks to all of the uncertainty that surrounds the future status of one Kevin Costner.

Beyond these shows, there is seemingly still something more out there to look forward to in regards to the past. For those who are not aware, there are seemingly some other plans to extend this franchise into other decades leading up to the present For 1923, we do think that the “present” time period will be its priority. However, don’t be surprised if there are subtle hints being dropped that better pave the way for the future.

Personally, we wouldn’t be shocked if there is a character or two featured here that DOES turn up in another chapter of the Dutton story down the road. It is still rather strange that none of the main players from 1883 are around in this show, even if some of them would be rather old. We tend to think that this could change for the next iteration of the franchise, especially as lifespans extend and there is more of a push to unify the story.

Also, wouldn’t the greater Taylor Sheridan brand be better with an Easter egg or two?

How do you think that 1923 season 2 could end up setting the stage for others within the future of the show on Paramount+?

