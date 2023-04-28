NCIS season 20 episode 19: Star reflects on show’s longevity

As some of you out there may be aware, you are going to have a chance to see NCIS season 20 episode 19 arrive on CBS this Monday. Isn’t there a lot to be excited about there? We still have four more episodes to come and from start to finish, there’s a lot to anticipate there! Think in terms of drama, twists, turns, and a great story about Jessica Knight becoming a viral internet sensation almost out of nowhere.

There is also something cool to note about this episode behind the scenes, as it marks yet another chance for Rocky Carroll to be in the director’s chair. In addition to playing Leon Vance on the series he has helmed a number of episodes, and it doesn’t seem like he’s going to be slowing down with that anytime soon.

So how does Rocky describe the show’s incredibly longevity? In an interview with CBS Chicago, Carroll had the following to say when asked to explain the show’s success: “If I could explain it, I would bottle it and sell it.”

Also in the interview, Carroll talks about how when he first joined back in season 5, he thought he was coming on board to a series close to the end of its run. Clearly, not so much! He also said that acting remains his first love, but of course directing is a fantastic creative pursuit.

While we know the next couple of episodes could be focused around Knight and Palmer (at least separate from the cases), it’d be great to get another Vance story at some point before the end. If not this year, then at least we know the show is coming back already for a season 21.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

