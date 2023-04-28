Magnum PI season 5 episode 11: An important date to remember

We know that there is a lot of enthusiasm already out there about Magnum PI season 5 episode 11 — and in all honesty, why wouldn’t there be? There is a lot to be excited about through the remaining ten episodes of the season, and that is not even getting into whether or not we are going to get a season 6 later on down the road.

If you have been reading here for the past few weeks, then you are probably aware that we could be waiting for a long time still to get some more news on when season 5 could come back on the air — think along the lines of fall! However, there’s a good chance that we will be getting some news on the future so much sooner than that.

With all of this in mind, we are coming to you with a very simple piece of advice: Go ahead and mark on your calendar Monday, May 15. This is when NBCUniversal is going to have their upfront presentation and by virtue of that, when we could learn around this point where Magnum PI lies on the fall schedule. This is traditionally the way in which that it works and while a writers’ strike could complicate things, NBC could put out a schedule regardless that they are hoping will work out. (A WGA strike will not impact the remainder of season 5 for this show, as production is already done.)

We know that there are also plenty of people out there also hoping to get some more news soon regarding season 6 and of course, we’re right there with them. Concurrently, we are aware that this is a process that may take a little bit more time and a certain degree of patience could be required with that.

For now, let’s just take things one big reveal at a time, but also note that NBC invested a lot in saving the show from cancellation — odds are, they want it around for a while.

