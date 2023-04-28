The Blacklist season 10: When will we know more about schedule?

We are used to there being a lot of mysteries when it comes to The Blacklist and yet, this one is a little bit different. After all, we are still waiting to learn more about what the upcoming schedule is going to be for the show.

First and foremost, let’s note that at the time of this writing, nothing is still 100% confirmed beyond May 14. Yet, more and more places are starting to say that the show will continue airing on Sunday nights and then starting in June, it will shift to Thursdays for the remainder of the series. So when will you get more confirmation on at least some of this?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

Well, at the end of the day, we are going to be at the mercy of the folks at NBC when it comes to some of this, and we have to be prepared to exercise a little bit of patience when it comes to that. Yet, by this point next week we should at least know that there’s a new episode on May 21 and if that one isn’t labeled as a midseason or spring finale, it is faired to think that we will see the show continue forward through the rest of the spring/early summer.

A possible theory

We do think that once upon a time, the network probably thought about airing the rest of The Blacklist this fall as insurance in the event of a possible writers’ strike. However, the ratings for season 10 aren’t that great and with that, there isn’t that much value in holding onto the remaining episodes, writers’ strike or not. NBC may also feel like everything with the WGA is going to be resolved before too long.

No matter the reasoning, at present we tend to think that we’ll be seeing more of James Spader and the rest of the cast this summer leading up to the finale. We’ll just have to wait and see if that sticks.

Related – Are we learning Reddington’s identity during the upcoming finale?

What are you hoping to see schedule-wise when it comes to The Blacklist season 10 the rest of the way?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







