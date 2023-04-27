The Blacklist season 10: Will remaining episodes air this summer?

Is there a chance that The Blacklist season 10 is actually going to air through the rest of the summer? Well, this is a subject for some lively debate at this point, and we are happy to get a little bit further into it.

To date, we should note that NBC has not announced anything beyond “Dr. Michael Abani,” which is airing on May 14. That means the first twelve episodes of this season are solidified. Beyond that, we are venturing more into the great unknown. There are still ten other episodes ahead for this 22-episode season, and not much of a clear plan for them. For a long time, the easy assumption to make was that they would air this fall, especially to help the network through an extended writers’ strike.

Here is where things get now. According to a post from the Futon Critic, we could be seeing the show air new episodes on May 21 and May 28. After that, the show could shift over to Thursday nights starting on June 1. There could be a two-hour episode that day, plus also a two-hour finale event in mid-July.

We want to reiterate here that none of this has been confirmed and it could very well change. However, we will also say this: We’re not actually that sure that there is going to be much value in saving The Blacklist in the event of a writers’ strike. At this point, the ratings for the final season are far from stellar, and NBC may feel like there are plenty of other options to get similar ratings elsewhere. They may just decide that they are better off allowing this show to sail off into the sunset this summer. (We just wish there weren’t two-hour episodes; we prefer letting everything sail off.)

What do you think we are going to see moving into The Blacklist season 10 this summer?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates down the road.

