The Blacklist season 10 episode 10: Agnes, Reddington, & Cooper

As some of you are aware already, The Blacklist season 10 episode 10 is airing on ABC this weekend, and it is bringing us to another new era. Over the course of this one, we hope that you’re going to see some exciting stuff as we end up seeing Raymond Reddington enter another phase of his life.

As for what that phase is, let’s just say that it remains to be seen! Remember that on Sunday he killed Wujing and wiped all record of his time with the Task Force. Because of this, we are now moving into uncharted territory and as you would imagine, it’s going to be a thrill to see that play out.

Obviously, Cooper is still enraged with Reddington over duping him the way that he did with the real / fake Task Force. That could impact their professional future. However, it will not impact the two personally in the slightest. Based on the information we’ve seen already from season 10 episode 10 these characters are going to find themselves together with Agnes, who will continue to spend some time with “Pinky.”

Is it possible that the child plays an important role in what is coming up the rest of the way? We can’t rule that out, given that she is the last remaining memory of Liz and Reddington will do everything that he can in order to protect him. She is also getting old enough to potentially raise more questions about him, and we do absolutely remain pretty darn curious about where things will go from there.

No matter what happens over these remaining 13 episodes, we do remain confident that The Blacklist is going to honor its overall legacy. Haven’t they done that on so many occasions already? This is all about tributing the past, but maybe also handing over an answer or two in the present.

