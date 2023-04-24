The Blacklist season 10 episode 10 spoilers: Life after Wujing?

As we move into The Blacklist season 10 episode 10, one thing absolutely feels clear — we are entering another new era. Of course, that question is precisely what sort of era we are talking about.

Unless the show has completely managed too hoodwink us, we tend to think that Wujing is dead. How can he not be? This means that we’re at a bizarre spot with the show, given that the Task Force technically does still exist. However, at the same exact time they may not be that inclined to work with Reddington anymore. There are a lot of hurt feelings here and in the end, that may be hard to get past.

Of course, this is where we remind you that on this show, the Task Force and Reddington do still have a common goal, and that is something that you could end up seeing play out over time. They are going to need his help, and he is going to need theirs.

Are there some other threats out there?

Well, we still don’t know who is #2 on the list, and that is a major mystery that we hope to get answers to at some point. Meanwhile, we still don’t know Reddington’s identity, but that is not necessarily something that we are expecting some sort of significant answer to at this given moment.

We know that this is the final season; because of that, we are building towards something. The writers have a plan. Of course, we do anticipate that things are going to be fairly slow-moving for the next few weeks. We’ve watched enough of this show over the years to understand how things go when it comes to its pace!

