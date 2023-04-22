The Blacklist season 10 filming: Preparing for the end

Is The Blacklist season 10 filming at the end of the road? Not yet, but we are clearly getting close at this given moment.

For those who were not aware, the show has recently started up work on its final episodes, and in a new post on her Instagram Stories on Friday, Anya Banerjee (Siya) said farewell to her dressing room. We tend to think that the next several days are going to be rather emotional for everyone as they go through the various stages of saying goodbye.

Of course, we think that the final bow will be the hardest for people like James Spader, Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, and Harry Lennix, who has all been around since season 1. We know that many crew members have been there for a good decade, as well. This is a job that required long hours for multiple months a year, and it is one of the few shows that worked to keep its 22-episode order in the year following the onset of the global health crisis. Everyone stuck with it and they deserve a lot of respect and credit.

Now, we just have to cross our fingers for a moment and hope that the writers, producers, and cast manage to stick the landing. That is not an easy thing to do given all of the mysteries that are still out there. We still don’t know Reddington’s endgame, his identity, or even why he was sick back in season 8. There could be some questions that we don’t get an answer to.

Of course, we’re hoping for at least some information on the Wujing story over the next few weeks. We know that Reddington supposedly has a plan…

