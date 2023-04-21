The Blacklist season 10 episode 9 spoilers: Reddington’s advice

Sunday night on NBC you will have a chance to check out The Blacklist season 10 episode 9 on NBC — so what more can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, that the allegiances of Bo Chang a.k.a. The Troll Farmer seem to be somewhat up in the air. We know that the Task Force wants to utilize him in order to ensure that they stop Wujing, but doing that is not going to be altogether easy. After all, remember that he has a serious and pretty understandable ax to grind here — mostly, that Reddington and the Task Force locked him up for years on end! Why would he want to help him?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

Well, in a new sneak peek over at TV Fanatic, you can see Chang go at Reddington in the Post Office, accusing him of being an informant and justifying the idea of working with Wujing. After all, he thinks that James Spader’s character is the real problem here! Of course, this is when Reddington gives him a pretty clear reminder: What you think you are seeing may not be altogether a reflection of reality. That’s something that the Troll Farmer should really know better than anyone at this point.

Personally, we do think that when the dust settles, there’s a good chance that we’re going to see Chang end up helping. Despite his grudge, Wujing doesn’t really care about him — after all, he has indicated already to the Freelancer that they aren’t friends. Every Blacklister to him is a means to an end! We know that eventually, we are going to see this character end up in the Post Office himself — but what will happen to him there?

We know that Reddington seems to think that this will all be wrapped up over the course of the next 72 hours — with that, we are expecting some pretty big stuff to unfold, and sooner rather than later.

Related – Get more news when it comes to this episode of The Blacklist now

What do you think we are going to see over the course of The Blacklist season 10 episode 9?

Let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates you do not want to miss.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







