Given where we are on Power Book II: Ghost season 3, can you be shocked by the way episode 7 concluded with Diana? Well, you shouldn’t be, and for many different reasons.

After all, we know just how far Jenny and Blanca are going with their RICO investigation right now. As much as this franchise likes to play themselves out as incompetent, we’ve also seen a good bit of evidence that Blanca is actually halfway decent at her job. Is Diana the one running the show? Hardly, but this is a match that will light the fuse.

If we had to guess, we would imagine that Jenny and Blanca see this as a way to get Monet just a little bit vulnerable to where she makes a mistake she wouldn’t otherwise. Even though she may be a pretty tough crime boss a lot of the time, we also know that she’s still a mother. She already lost one child in Zeke; having another one arrested is going to take its toll.

Just like Monet may be vulnerable, though, we gotta remember that Jenna and Blanca are equally so. The two have been at this for a long time that they will be emotionally drive with some of the moves that they make. We can’t expect them to be perfect; they’re going to split up.

Also, Power Book II: Ghost has already been renewed for a season 4. Do you really think that the writers are going to force most of the cast behind bars for that. The question is that this world is all about actions and consequences. They may be able to keep themselves out for now, but what will some of the consequences be in the long-term here?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Power Book II: Ghost, including a few other teases for what lies ahead

What did you think overall about the events of Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stay tuned for other updates you do not want to miss.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







