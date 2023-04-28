Ted Lasso season 3 episode 8: Is Ted’s love life important?

As so many of you are aware at the moment, Ted Lasso season 3 episode 8 is set to arrive on Apple TV+ come Tuesday night. This could prove to be a really exciting hour titled “We’ll Never Have Paris,” and from reading that alone, you would probably say that romance is going to have some sort of role in what lies ahead here.

Now that we’ve said that, let’s go ahead and pose another question … will it be for Ted? How much more of a story is he going to have in that department? We do think there is an interesting conversation to be had here.

We recognize in some ways that it may be easy to sit here and say that Jason Sudeikis’ character could end up with Rebecca down the road; or, that he meets someone new over the next few weeks. However, at this point in the show, we’re not exactly sure that we’re heading down the path of him having a love interest at all.

Think about what Ted was told earlier the season: He’s a “mess.” If there is really one goal that he should actually have at this point, should it be to try and un-mess himself? We know that’s not always the easiest thing in the world to do, but it could be for the best. This show, to us, is more about Ted figuring out who he is and what he wants more so than seeing him fall in love. If it happens, it happens — or, maybe that could be a story for a potential season 4 down the line.

The big Ted-centric story for next week actually seems to be more based around Henry than anyone else — after all, he’s going to factor into a lot of what’s going on with Ted! We’ll have to see how that plays out…

