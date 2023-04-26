Ted Lasso season 3 episode 8: Nick Mohammed on Nate, Jade

As we get ourselves prepared for Ted Lasso season 3 episode 8 moving into Apple TV+, isn’t there a lot to be curious about? We especially think that is the case when it comes to one Nate Shelley.

Entering the third season, it was pretty darn clear that this character was designated as a villain. He may still be on some ways, given that he is still the manager at West Ham and we imagine that Rupert will try to enable his darker impulses. However, there are some potential lights still in his life — take the relationship he has with his mother and sister, plus the new-found romance he could have with hostess Jade. He asked her out and she said yes, and this comes on the heels of him not spitting at himself in the mirror for the first time in a good while.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, Nick Mohammed himself made it clear that there is something important that can come from Nate’s romance, mostly because she is only interested in him — she does not care about his job at all:

“Jade is quite inscrutable actually … You can never really tell what she’s thinking and she sort of takes a mickey out of him. She’s not by any means enamored by the idea that he’s some fancy soccer coach. She doesn’t really dig it. She’s not really that into it.

“Her suddenly being a part of his life in that kind of way, it’s interesting because she could just be the thing that Nate needs, someone who’s not there to blow hot air up his bum.”

Now, will this be enough to cause Nate to change? That remains to be seen, but you can be assured that Mohammed’s character will have a larger role in the upcoming episodes than he has for much of the season so far. We’re hoping specifically for some really important scenes between him and Ted.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

