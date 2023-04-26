Ted Lasso season 3 episode 8 spoilers: ‘We’ll Never Have Paris’

Next week on Apple TV+ you’re going to have a chance to see Ted Lasso season 3 episode 8 — a story titled “We’ll Never Have Paris.” So what are we going to see throughout?

With a title like that, the early inclination may be to sit here and think that this is going to be a particularly romantic installment. Is that really going to be the case? Well, we will have to see about that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

For the time being, go ahead and check out the full season 3 episode 8 synopsis with a few details on what lies ahead:

“While watching Henry, Ted fights the urge to spiral when Michelle and Dr. Jacob go on a romantic trip. An online leak has massive implications for Keeley.”

Ultimately, the biggest thing that we are thinking about with Ted right now is that he needs to find a life for himself, but doing this is easier said than done. Other than the team and then also his son, there isn’t that much else going on in Ted’s life.

How much is left in the season?

Well, remember that there are only twelve episodes this season, and it could prove to be the final one on Apple TV+. We still hope that there is going to be a season 4 or some sort of spin-off. yet, for now the focus is going to be on landing the metaphorical plane the right way here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ted Lasso, including the Sam storyline tonight

What are you the most excited to see at the moment as we move into Ted Lasso season 3 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that in the comments, and also come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







