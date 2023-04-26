Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7: Who is Simi?

Tonight on Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7, we had a chance to learn a little bit more about Sam’s restaurant Ola’s, and that includes Simi. So, who is Simi exactly? She is someone who Sam clearly cares a good bit about, though she also can be a little bit temperamental … but understandably so. Why? She had a good bit of anger towards the Home Secretary, and that is beyond just trying to run the kitchen.

Yes, that’s right: Simi is the chef at Ola’s. So just how important was she over the course of the episode? Well, we will get a little more into that over the course of this piece…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

After Sam realizes just how upset Simi and the restaurant staff were at the Home Secretary, he decided to do something about it. To be specific, he sent out a tweet.

Of course, we’re going to be rooting for Sam no matter what happens the rest of the season — he’s been such a bright light and a source of positive energy throughout.

What did you think about Simi, and the big story that we saw over the course of Ted Lasso season 3 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







